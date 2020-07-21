Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #259 – 21/7/2020
From The Music Room
|Two Breaking Into One
|Mary Coughlan
|Two Horses
|Peter O’Toole
|The Family
|Sisterix
|Malibu Stacey
|Eileen Gogan
|Parallel
|Anna Mieke
|Sound Of Heartbreak
|Hometime
|Dusty Glitter (Skynem GT Remix)
|Klara McDonnell
|The Red Tin Roof
|Peter O’Toole
|Slow Your Eyes
|Perlee
|Head Above The Water
|Brigid Mae Power
|Le Marais
|1000 Beasts Ft. Kayleigh Noble
|Unnecessary Angels
|Laura Mulcahy
|Star Birth
|Elaine Nolan
|Lament
|Elaine Nolan