Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #259 – 21/7/2020

From The Music Room

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 21/07/2020
Ceol Anocht - Music Room
Ceol Anocht - Music Room

Two Breaking Into One Mary Coughlan
Two Horses Peter O’Toole
The Family Sisterix
Malibu Stacey Eileen Gogan
Parallel Anna Mieke
Sound Of Heartbreak Hometime
Dusty Glitter (Skynem GT Remix) Klara McDonnell
The Red Tin Roof Peter O’Toole
Slow Your Eyes Perlee
Head Above The Water Brigid Mae Power
Le Marais 1000 Beasts Ft. Kayleigh Noble
Unnecessary Angels Laura Mulcahy
Star Birth Elaine Nolan
Lament Elaine Nolan
Close