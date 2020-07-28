Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #262 – 28/7/2020
From The Music Room
|Young Skins
|The Wha
|Burn Hibernia Burn
|Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
|Mountain Song
|Leah Sohotra
|King Of Kalifornia
|John Murry
|Mind How You Go
|Roy Thompson
|I Revolution
|Owen Lamont
|Mercy
|Gráinne Duffy
|Foxhole Prayer
|Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
|Confession Box
|Luke Clerkin
|Green Lights And Blue Skies
|Gregory Page
|Old Fashioned Morphine
|Gordon Barry
|Flow, In The Year Of Wu Wei
|Brian Finnegan