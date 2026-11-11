Always a pleasure to catch up with Fionn, mostly in recent times on the street, a quick hello usually ending up with a long chat about music agus an Gaeilge. As he prepared for two gigs this week, we had a proper chat in Studio 2, as well as two of Fionn’s solo material.

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His first gig is with his band Oracle Villa, at Billy Byrne’s on Friday :

https://www.billybyrnes.com/events/oracle-villa/

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His second gig in onSaturday, with a great lineup of duos, with headline act David Kitt:

https://ticketstop.ie/events/1854