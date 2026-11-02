Lucy McWilliams is a well regarded songwriter and singer, who’s now curating a series of music gigs as part of the 2026 Kilkenomics festival. Lucy is also appearing to play her own music, and she dropped in to chat and play two songs in studio with Kilkenny native Jack Walsh on guitar.

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Featured at this years festival are David Murphy, Lisa Hannigan, both appearing at The Hole In The Wall, Lucy McWilliams n Cleere’s and Cardinals at Set Theatre.

Further details are at this link: https://kilkenomics.com/marble/