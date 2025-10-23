The showpiece of the hurling year in Kilkenny takes place this Sunday as O’Loughlin Gaels face Shamrocks Ballyhale in the St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship Final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throw-in is at 2.30pm at UPMC Nowlan Park, with tickets available online through the Kilkenny GAA website. The game will be live on KCLR, thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Limited, with pre- and post-match analysis provided by Countrystyle Foods.

It marks a third consecutive county final appearance for O’Loughlin Gaels — and their fourth in five years — underlining their consistency at the top level of club hurling in Kilkenny.

Speaking after their semi-final victory over Mullinavat, manager Brian Hogan was full of praise for his players’ character.

“Character is never a question of that group.

Anyone that questions it does not know what they’re talking about.

This is their fourth county final in five years.

How people, if they’re out there questioning character or our credentials,

they’re talking nonsense — they don’t know the game.

They are the most consistent side in Kilkenny every year.

They come back and they deliver.

And we win games — we’ve won so many tight games.

Character with this bunch is a given.”

KCLR will have live coverage and reaction from UPMC Nowlan Park as Kilkenny’s biggest day in club hurling unfolds.