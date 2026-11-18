Christmas has officially been launched on KCLR with a number of campaigns set to harness all that’s good across Carlow and Kilkenny to help bring joy, cheer and funds to a number of homes and organisations.

John Walsh broadcast The KCLR Breakfast (7-10am) live from the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel with guests helping to hammer home a host of messages on initiatives that are underway.

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KCLR 2027 Calendar

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A pet project for John Walsh himself, this has been a huge success in previous years and has raised significant funds for the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Again costing just €5, the main change to the offering this time around is that adults too were invited to submit their images and not just children.

We were amazed by the response and those whose photos were included were invited to this morning’s live programme – if you missed that, catch up on the key chats here;

The calenders are available at the following:

KCLR HQ, The Broadcast Centre, Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny (R95 YTD5)

Ryan Electrical, High Street, Kilkenny

Callan Post Office at SuperValu, Callan

With more venues across both counties are due to be confirmed.

The KCLR Christmas Toy Drive & Gift Giver

We’re looking to gather as many items as possible for children and young people who’ll spend time at the paediatric ward of St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny this Christmas.

Staff there cater for those from infant stage to 16-years-old and we’d love to have something to give to all ages.

Items must be new and can include any of the following; colours/colouring books, reading books, dolls, jigsaws, cuddly bears, board games, or anything that could help bring a little comfort to those in hospital (hair ties/bands, hair brush, slipper socks etc).

We’re also hoping to help Carlow Women’s Aid, while Amber would love to have vouchers to give to the women & children in their care – in particular of interest are vouchers for Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Penneys and Ken Blacks – you can do this online via amberservices.ie or drop off to us in an envelope marked ‘Amber’ and we’ll ensure they get it.

Official collection points are:

KCLR HQ, The Broadcast Centre, Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny (R95 YTD5)

Studio One Barbers, Loughboy Shopping Centre, Kilkenny

Nuala Barron’s Shop, High Street, Graignamanagh

Rea’s Department Store, Bagenalstown

Seán Swan’s Electrical Expert, Strawhall Industrial Estate, Carlow town

Our OB unit will also go on a tour of the two counties as well so stay tuned for times & dates for your pocket of Carlow or Kilkenny.

Radio Auction

Kilkenny Lions Club is preparing to kick off its annual radio auction on KCLR with the Kilkenny People.

Lots are listed from today (Wednesday, 18th Nov) in the local newspaper with the first outing on our Farm Show on 26th Nov with the General Auction across the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of Dec before the final offerings on the Farm Show that last evening.

While we’re also backing the endeavours of their Carlow counterparts (more on their plans here).

Voices of Christmas



On the 21st of December, we take to St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen for a special Christmas Concert that will be staged from 7pm to 9:30pm.

The performance of carols and other songs you can sing along to will come from local choirs & solo singers including the Encore Choir, the HSE Choir Carlow Kilkenny, St Leo’s Chamber Choir, St Fiacc’s Male Voice Choir, Perfect Harmony, Clara Hutchinson, Fiach Moriarty, Eamonn Patrick Walsh, Paul Hennessy, Stevie Mulrooney, Karen Daniel, Audrey Cooper and Tracey Millea.

More are due to be announced and there’s set to be a few surprises in the mix!

Proceeds of the event will go to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and the KCLR Christmas Toy Drive & Gift Giver and tickets are available online via eventbrite.ie with physical tickets available from next week.

Stay tuned for more festive fun and details of our KCLR Christmas webpage yet to launch.