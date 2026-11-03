CK United are set to appoint a new management team for their men’s first team ahead of the 2027 National League season, following an end-of-season review.

The decision brings an end to Tom O’Connor and James’ time in charge after they assembled and led the club’s first-ever senior men’s squad.

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CK United’s inaugural campaign ended in disappointing fashion, with defeats to UCC and Villa FC leaving their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the truncated National League season over.

However, O’Connor had previously spoken positively about the progress being made at the club, highlighting the work taking place both on and off the pitch.

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Speaking after the defeat to UCC, he said:

“The club as a whole has been brilliant. The lads on the pitch are mirroring what’s happening off the pitch. I think it’s going to get better and better.”

He also acknowledged that the shortened campaign was about more than simply reaching the latter stages of the competition.

“This truncated season was never going to be the be-all and end-all.

“Really happy with the campaign, but definitely not great that it is finished.”

In a statement, CK United thanked O’Connor and James for their commitment and dedication, while outlining their ambition to build on the foundations established this season and challenge for promotion to the First Division in 2027.

The full statement from CK United reads: