Concerns regarding speeding and pedestrian safety were to the fore at a public meeting in Kilmoganny this weekend.

Residents met with local representatives at St Eoghan’s Community Centre to discuss measures aimed at making the village safer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Councillor Joe Sheridan says improved footpaths, pedestrian crossings**,** and speed ramps are all being sought. A funding application has been submitted for a road improvement plan, with a decision expected in February.

But Cllr Sheridan told KCLR News that drivers need to look at their own behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Driver behaviour is huge. You know, the majority of accidents are caused—are because of driver behaviour. You have clowns that will just don’t care, they’ll drive 80 kilometres an hour through a village and it’s just not acceptable. It’s just not acceptable. However, look, we have to put in speed, you know, ramps and that in villages to stop this behaviour, but they can only put it in the centre of the village. But when you go outside of the village, you know, if these lads are going to accelerate up to 80 and 100 kilometres an hour, there’s very little we can do about that”. said Joe