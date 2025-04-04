The Garda investigation into an incident of aggravated burglary and criminal damage by fire that occurred in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary on THE 18th March 2025 is continuing.

During the course of follow-on searches yesterday, in the Cashel and Carrick-On-Suir area, (Thursday 3rd April 2025,) an additional five males were arrested and detained on suspicion of serious offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of these males have since been charged, and appeared before Cashel District Court yesterday, Thursday 3rd April 2025.

The remaining three males, arrested on Thursday 3rd April 2024, are scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court this morning, Friday 4th April 2025, at approximately 10.30am.