Close to €1.5million worth of suspected drugs have been seized separately in counties Wexford, Kildare and Clare.

On Sunday (8th November), a search was carried out at an address in Ardcavan on foot of a warrent under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/’84, as part of an intelligence-led operation which involve the Eastern Regional Intelligence Unit and An Garda Síochána’s Wexford Drug & Detective Unit.

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That led to the discovery of 10kg of what’s understood to be cocaine, valued at €1million.

A crime scene was declared and preserved while investigations continue.

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One man was arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/’84 and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Separately, a similar operation was carried out involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as well as Divisional Drugs Units in Kildare and Clare with Revenue’s Customs Service. found 16.kg of herbal cannabis with a quantity of cannabis vapes and cannabis gummies, together estimated at €359,000.

On Friday (6th November), in County Clare, cannabis vapes and cannabis gummies with an estimated street value of €124,000 were seized.

Then yesterday (Monday, 9th November) afternoon, in Co. Kildare herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €235,000 was seized.

One man, aged in his thirties, was arrested and is being detained at a Garda station in Co. Kildare under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All drugs are subject to final analysis and investigations are ongoing.