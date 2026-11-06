In this category Brian Redmond chats to Stephen Dwyer from Cloudmount, Lucy Condon from Venue Golf for Women and Lauren Cleere from WeCan, as part of the Kilkenny Business Awards.

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The KCLR Daily Welcomes nominees from all categories in this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards to studio to find out what they are up , how’re they making their way in business and look at some of the issues impacting their own sectors.

In this episode we talk to nominees of the ESG award (Enivormental Security Governance). In this category Brian Redmond chats to Stephen Dwyer from Cloudmount, Lucy Condon from Venue Golf for Women and Lauren Cleere from WeCan