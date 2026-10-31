Cast aside your club and county allegiances, today it’s all about North V South.

Two matches are set to roll out at UPMC Nowlan Park with fundraising the main winner.

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It all kicks off with the Camogie face-off from 12:30pm

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While throw in for the Hurling is from 2:30pm.



Those representing the north of the county are playing in support of Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre, with the Dillon Quirke Foundation the focus for those clashing the ash in the south.

Proceeds will also benefit Kilkenny GAA, Kilkenny Camogie and participating clubs.

Tickets available here with entry via Ardán de Grás, and via Stile Number 9 on Hebron Road for wheelchair users.