National Day of Commemoration ceremony at Kilkenny Castle

A regional ceremony to remember those who died in wars is back open to the public this year.

The National Commemoration takes place on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle this morning from 11 o’clock.

Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, and Offaly public representatives have been invited to attend.

The Defence Forces, Gardaí, and religious leaders will also be part of the event.

Speaking with KCLR Live, Catherine Cooney from Kilkenny County Council explained the order of proceedings:

“Three sections of the event. The first section is the prayers. It’s an interfaced service that’s followed by the Cathaoirleach laying a wreath. That’s followed by the last post and a minute of silence. The national flag is raised and St. Patrick’s brass band will play the national anthem. We also have two ladies who will provide the singing.”

You can listen back to Catherine Cooney’s full interview with John Masterson on KCLR Live here.