Concern expressed for man missing from Naas in Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracking down a man missing from Co Kildare since Friday.

51-year-old Alan O’Brien from Naas is described as being about 6ft in height, of broad build with short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jumper. He also had his dog with him.

Concern’s been expressed for him so anybody with information’s asked to contact any garda station.