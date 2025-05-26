Speculation’s growing that an American Senator may have stopped by locally in recent days.

Bernie Sanders was in Dublin on Saturday to deliver the keynote address at the Robert Tressell festival at Siptu’s Liberty Hall headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday (Sunday) he and wife Dr Jane O’Meara Sanders were in Athy, County Kildare where her family has ancestral ties.

Added to that some claim the duo also visited our locality.

It’s not yet been confirmed however, a well-known meme of the former Presidential candidate wearing a Covid mask and mittens saw his image superimposed into scenes across the globe.