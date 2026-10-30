Carlow Council Cathaoirleach Tommy Kinsella is urging landowners to cut back overgrown roadside hedges to improve safety for road users.

Speaking at the Muinebheag Municipal District Meeting, he said excessive growth is forcing vehicles to manoeuvre dangerously to avoid branches.

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Councillor Kinsella is calling on the council to notify landowners who fail to maintain their hedges.

“In recent years, a lot of people do it, but the council have to be taken action and notify them by by letter and give them 30 days to cut the hedges. So rather than do that, I would appeal to everyone to please cut their hedges by the roadside and make it safer.”

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“It’s it’s much much safer for everyone, for cars and buses and pedestrians.”