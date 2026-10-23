A Kilkenny councillor says a number of bridges in the north of the county need to be looked at urgently.

John Brennan voiced his concerns around a number of dilapidated bridges in the Castlecomer area at a recent council meeting.

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He said the bridges, which may be a couple of hundred years old, require maintenance works to prevent possible catastrophes.

Cllr. Brennan highlighted Lacy’s Bridge in particular as one that it’s in extremely poor condition, and is calling on the local authority to conduct surveys of bridges in the area.

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“There’s one there, at least his pub there in Loan where there’s a big section actually gone out of the bridge, and it’s there quite a while now, and if it’s not done with soon, it could become a major problem where the bridge could completely collapse altogether.”