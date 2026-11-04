Steve Helms – was born and raised in Cleburne, Texas. He has sang and played music most of his life for numerous artists all across the USA. He formed The Steve Helms Band playing in or around the Dallas/ Ft. Worth area. Steve Helms has become a staple of the Texas country music scene, known for energetic performances, authentic songwriting, and songs that celebrate the pride and spirit of the Lone Star State. With a loyal fan base and years of touring experience, the country music that Steve Helms Band delivers memorable shows that connect with audiences wherever they play.

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Democrats have taken control of Congress in the US midterm elections, making extraordinary gains deep in Republican territory with voters delivering a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump and his agenda. Steve is playing in An Poc Fada tonight + Paris Texas on Friday + Langtons on Saturday