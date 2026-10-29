The Cemetery of the Assumption in Bagenalstown has officially opened its new extension, providing much-needed additional burial space for local families.

The official opening took place yesterday evening, led by Carlow County Council Cathaoirleach Tommy Kinsella and Muinebheag Municipal District Cathaoirleach Michael Doran.

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The development includes new burial plots, improved parking and landscaping, along with a base for a new columbarium for cremated remains.

Councillor Doran told KCLR News’ Martin Quilty that the existing cemetery was nearing capacity, and the expansion will help meet the community’s needs for years to come;

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While Martin also spoke with representatives of the local clergy there too;

Funded under the News Reporting Scheme by Coimisiún na Meán.