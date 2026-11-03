A county Carlow hairdressing apprentice is among the winners at the recent national awards.

We revealed earlier how Hollie Foley from Callan in Kilkenny, who’s with MSD Carlow, picked up the Horticulture & BioPharma prize (that’s here).

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Now it appears, the taker of the Hairdressing title at the same event at Dublin’s RDS was Molly Carroll, a 19-year old who’s in her second year of a hairdressing apprenticeship with Vanilla Hair Design in Tullow.

Molly says; “I am so happy and proud to receive the Hairdressing Apprentice of the Year Industry Award. My apprenticeship journey with Vanilla Hair Design has been a wonderful experience. The apprenticeship has enabled me to earn and learn and gain hands-on experience, and continue to develop my creativity and technical skills alongside the brilliant team here at Vanilla Hair Design who have mentored and guided me along the way.”

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She adds; “I would like to give a special thanks to Vanilla Hair Design, Enniscorthy Community College and my Mentor Samantha Byrne for all of the incredible support. I wouldn’t be the apprentice I am today without their support, and I am so grateful and proud to receive the award. Winning this award gives me great encouragement and motivation to achieve even more as I continue building my future career in Hairdressing.”

Minister of State for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Marian Harkin TD presented 17 awards in total and commented; “Apprentices are at the heart of Ireland’s skilled workforce. I wish to congratulate Molly Carroll on this incredible achievement, along with all 508 nominees. Their talent, commitment and skills are helping to shape Ireland’s future workforce.”

Deirdre Mc Donnell, CEO of SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority of Ireland noted; “Apprenticeships provide a valuable pathway to rewarding careers and help employers develop the skills they need. Congratulations to Molly Carroll and all 17 award winners and every nominee on this well-deserved recognition.”

Hazel Johnston, the 2023 National Apprentice of the Year and a graduate of the Manufacturing Engineering apprenticeship, was presented with a ‘2026 Facts, Faces, Futures Outstanding Ambassador’ Award, recognising her contribution to raising awareness of apprenticeship as a career pathway for women.”

Overseen by SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority of Ireland, the National Apprentice of the Year Awards celebrates the finest talent across the apprenticeship system in Ireland who are building successful and rewarding career with apprenticeships.

Apprentices can be nominated by employers, training providers or anyone who knows an apprentice well. Nominees are judged on their skills and qualities in areas including leadership, teamwork, creativity and problem-solving.

Find out more about the Apprentice of the Year Awards and 89 national apprenticeships available at apprenticeship.ie.