County Carlow village delighted with grant funding

Thousands of euro in grant funding has already been put to some good use in one rural village.

Rathvilly Community Development Group were one of 106 projects locally to have been successful in the latest Community Enhancement scheme.

They’ve been given more than €37,000 which chairperson of the group, Janice Joyce says has already helped them in the upgrading of equipment in their local centre.

She’s been telling KCLR News “it’s a valuable asset to the community here in Rathvilly, it must be 15-20 years since equipment came into it so we’re delighted with the new equipment especially the new tables & chairs which we’ve already bput into use & we’re more coming in January & we’re looking at what else we can do with the grant.