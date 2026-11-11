Residents and road users who pass through Thomastown can rejoice as roadworks along The Quay have been completed.

Local Councillor Deirdre Cullen commended Donnelly Engineering and it’s staff for completing the project ahead of schedule.

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She also acknowledged both residents and road users who had to endure lengthy delays because of the works.

Cllr Cullen highlighted just how essential the works are, while also noting how funding delays pushed the project back.

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Hear her conversation with KCLR News’ Owain Comerford here;