Kilkenny’s newest eatery opens today.

The local Taco Bell is based at the Applegreen in Paulstown, one of four set to open in Ireland by the end of the year creating 80 jobs and doubling the offering’s presence across the country.

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A key retail brand, Applegreen is investing €1billion to expand its operations in Ireland, the UK and United States while Taco Bell operates more than 8,700 restaurants across the globe with its base in Irvine, California.

Managing Director of Applegreen’s Republic of Ireland business Seamus Stapleton says; “We’re delighted to bring Taco Bell to Co Kilkenny for the first time, and we look forward to welcoming customers to our new restaurant in Paulstown”.

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Applegreen’s Head of Marketing Conor McMahon has been telling KCLR News’ Martin Quilty why they chose county Kilkenny to set up the South East’s first Taco Bell;

These young people from Paulstown have been telling our Martin what they think of the addition to their area;