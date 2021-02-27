COVID-19 Up to 16 new cases in Carlow and Kilkenny

13 more people with Coronavirus have died and 738 new cases have been confirmed.

Of these, 12 are in Carlow with up to four more in Kilkenny.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says of the deaths recorded, ten were this month with one in January and one in October while the date of one more remains under investigation.

The age range was 55 to 92 years, with a median of 81.

While the average age of the latest positive tests is 32, with 71% of them aged under 45.

14-day Incidence Rate

The national 14-day incidence rate now stands at 215.8 per 100,000 population.

Carlow’s remains below that at 195 with Kilkenny’s lower still at 89.7.