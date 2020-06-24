Cúl Camp spots still available for Kilkenny locals

Locals looking for places on GAA Cúl Camps this summer are being reassured that they will get a chance to book their spot.

The website crashed under the demand for places on Monday with half a million people trying to log on.

The kids camps are returning from Monday 20 July after the lockdown restrictions have started to be relaxed.

Kilkenny Games manager Brían Ryan says that if you’re patient, you should be able to book places this week;

“It’s been an unprecedented time for the last 3 months. We’re asking people to be patient, given the interest that’s there now” he explained on The Way It Is. “The main thing is that people who are interested will be able to attend the camp. Just be a bit patient, the Cúl Camps website will be live for the remainder of the week.”