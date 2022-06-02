Cushendale Woollen Mills and Feedalpha will be representing Carlow & Kilkenny at the National Enterprise Awards today

Two local businesses are hoping to share in a prize fund of €50,000 later today (Thursday 2nd June).

Cushendale Woollen Mills will be flying the flag for Kilkenny at the 22nd National Enterprise Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Carlow will be represented by Feedalpha who provides a business tool to help you schedule your social media.

They’ll each be competing against 30 other finalists from around the country.