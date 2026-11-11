A county Carlow crew is hoping to be named Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The next series of RTÉ’s offering rolls out on screens from Saturday and will features the Dalys.

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Dad Bobby Senior is aged 46 and works for ESB Networks and loves any fitness challenge – he even applied for the English SAS Are Yout Tough Enough, making it through to the final stage but missed out on selection.

Bobby loves to run, Gaelic football and HYROX and seemingly signed up his wife and children as a surprise!

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Mam Jenny (48) runs Valhalla Saunas Carlow along the River Barrow, loves running and keeping fit.

The couple are joined in the bid by 16-year-old daughter Erin, a TY student at Gaelcholáiste Carlow who plays rugby, football and goes to the gym, and son Bobby junior – the 20-year-old is a Civil Engineering student at SETU Carlow and is also into Gaelic football, hurling and the gym.

Between them they’re hoping to test their skills against those of other families.

Stay tuned for more as the local foursome faces off others from Cork and Donegal.