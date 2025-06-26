Dan Sheehan will lead the British & Irish Lions for the first time when they take on the Western Force this Saturday, as the touring side kicks off their summer campaign with a strong Irish and Scottish presence.
The Leinster and Ireland hooker is among several debutants in the starting XV, joined by teammates Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Joe McCarthy, and Josh van der Flier, all of whom are set to wear the famous red jersey for the first time.
The Irish influence continues with Tadhg Beirne named at blindside flanker, while Mack Hansen of Connacht starts on the right wing. Tadhg Furlong, a veteran of previous Lions tours, is selected at tight-head prop.
Scotland’s Finn Russell has been handed the number 10 jersey and will run the game from out-half, forming a half-back partnership with Tomos Williams of Wales. Sione Tuipulotu and Elliot Daly also line out in a backline that blends flair and experience.
Among the replacements are more familiar Irish faces with Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, and Jack Conan providing power off the bench. Marcus Smith, Huw Jones, and Ollie Chessum add further depth in key areas.
Lions Team to Face Western Force Starting XV:
Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #868
Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) (captain)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818
Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #869
Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838
Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England) #865
Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales) #866
Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835
James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #863
Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #867
Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822
Replacements:
16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864
17. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)
19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)
20. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839
21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860
22. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)
23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/England) #855