Dan Sheehan will lead the British & Irish Lions for the first time when they take on the Western Force this Saturday, as the touring side kicks off their summer campaign with a strong Irish and Scottish presence.

The Leinster and Ireland hooker is among several debutants in the starting XV, joined by teammates Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Joe McCarthy, and Josh van der Flier, all of whom are set to wear the famous red jersey for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irish influence continues with Tadhg Beirne named at blindside flanker, while Mack Hansen of Connacht starts on the right wing. Tadhg Furlong, a veteran of previous Lions tours, is selected at tight-head prop.

Scotland’s Finn Russell has been handed the number 10 jersey and will run the game from out-half, forming a half-back partnership with Tomos Williams of Wales. Sione Tuipulotu and Elliot Daly also line out in a backline that blends flair and experience.

Among the replacements are more familiar Irish faces with Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, and Jack Conan providing power off the bench. Marcus Smith, Huw Jones, and Ollie Chessum add further depth in key areas.

Lions Team to Face Western Force Starting XV:

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #868

Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) (captain)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #869

Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England) #865

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales) #866

Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #863

Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #867

Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864

17. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/England) #855