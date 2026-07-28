The sentencing of a man who admitted causing the death of a Kilkenny father-of-three by dangerous driving has been postponed.

Thirty-six-year-old Abayomi Okanlawon, of the Irish Bar and Hostel on Church Street in Carlow, appeared before Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, but the case was adjourned due to the ongoing criminal legal aid dispute.

He previously pleaded guilty over the fatal crash that claimed the life of Thomas Cuddihy near Shillelagh last October.

He is due back in court on October 6th to set a sentencing date.

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