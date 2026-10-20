The second day of the Retired Nurses Association of Ireland Conference will get underway at 11 o’clock this morning at Kilkenny’s River Court Hotel with Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness on hand to officially opening proceedings.

Delegates will hear from two guest speakers during today’s conference, with Patricia Rickard Clarke and Dr Evan Matthews respectively speaking about safeguarding and how lifestyle can effect our mental health.

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Speaking to KCLR News, Association President Kevin Igoe said the know-how of retired members can be positively harnessed by the current nursing workforce when it comes to pay and pension parity.