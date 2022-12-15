Defence Forces confirm death of Irish soldier on peacekeeping duties in Lebanon

An Irish soldier has been killed and a second has been seriously injured after they came under attack in Lebanon.

They were in a group of eight Defence Forces personnel travelling in a convoy of Armoured Utility Vehicles which came under small arms fire while travelling to Beirut.

The incident happened just after 9 o’clock Irish time on Wednesday night.

Two other Irish soldiers are being treated for minor injuries, while the remaining four personnel involved are safe and accounted for.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney says he learned of the death of the Irish soldier with ‘profound sadness and a deep sense of shock’ and says a full investigation must be carried out.

The President says he learned of the death of an Irish soldier in Lebanon with ‘deepest sorrow’.

In a statement President Higgins, who is also Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, offered his condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the peacekeeper who died and wished a speedy recovery to the other personnel injured in the attack.