If you’re due to travel to / from Dublin this week, expect major traffic disruption.

From this morning until Friday evening, North Wall Quay in the Capital is closed to vehicles and pedestrians with diversions in place with further restrictions due around the Convention Centre and National Gallery in the coming days.

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It’s as what’s expected to be the largest Garda security operation in the history of the State takes hold around two high-profile EU meetings.

Transport leaders are advising those using bus or rail to check timetables carefully while those driveing should allow extra time for journeys.