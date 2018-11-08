Delays on Dublin to Waterford train line this evening

If you’re due to pick up somebody from a local train station you may face a wait as there are delays on the line this evening.

The 3:10pm service from Dublin to Waterford had to reverse to Sallins after a mechanical issue was reported with another train between Sallins & Newbridge.

Services out of Heuston were suspended for a time.

KCLR News understands that those on the service bound for Carlow, Bagenalstown, Kilkenny & Thomastown left Sallins at 4:40pm.