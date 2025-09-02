Derek Lyng will continue as Kilkenny’s senior hurling manager for the next two seasons after being ratified for a new two-year term.

The Kilkenny County Board confirmed the news in a statement which also revealed that Eddie Brennan and Niall Corcoran are joining Lyng’s backroom team. They link up with the existing set-up of Peter O’Donovan and Michael Rice.

Brennan and Corcoran previously worked together with Laois, guiding the county to Joe McDonagh Cup success in 2019 before masterminding the first-ever preliminary quarter-final win by a Joe McDonagh side later that summer.

The additions have been welcomed by former Kilkenny star and KCLR Hurling Podcast analyst Mickey Walsh, who believes the mix of coaching experience will bring a new edge to the squad.

“This should excite them, the two lads going in should excite the players and, if you’re a forward and you’re now going to have Eddie as a coach and overall coaching done by Niall as well, I think that’s a good mix,” Walsh said.

“It probably might be more, we don’t know. But I think it’s a good exciting thing to look forward to and hopefully it will work out for everybody concerned.”