Details of the Kilkenny Mayor’s Christmas Concert are revealed

Proceeds from the Mayor’s Christmas Concert will go to Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge this year.

The December 21st event will take place, as usual, at the Watergate Theatre.

Mayor Peter “Chap” Cleere says those taking part reflect the diversity of the venue’s ongoing programme. Participants, so far, include St Fiacre’s National School in Skeoughvosteen, local singer & songwriter Noah Synder, Jesters Stage Academy & The Kilkenny Choir. Presenter of KCLR’s The Saturday Show, Edward Hayden, is also involved.

