Dicksboro have booked their place in the Leinster Senior Club Camogie Final after a dominant display saw them defeat Birr 3-17 to 0-4 in Birr on Sunday.

he Kilkenny champions will now face Wexford’s Oulart-The Ballagh, who overcame St Vincent’s in their semi-final, setting up a mouthwatering provincial decider.

It’s another major milestone for Dicksboro, who continue to build on what has already been a remarkable season. Speaking after the win, captain Orla Hendrick reflected on the journey and what lies ahead for the team.

“The big one was two weeks ago, and everyone is saying this is just bonus territory now,” Hendrick said. “But with that bit of experience behind us now, we know how good this team are and how special this group of girls are. Win all you can while you can — and that’s what we plan on doing.”