DiDi of Art It Kilkenny on Breakfast Buffet (Saturday, 24 October 2020)

Stuck for ideas with what to do with the kids for the Hallowe’en mid-term break?

The traditional Trick ‘r’ Treating’s out due to the level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and we’ve to stay within 5km of our homes. But there’s plenty we can do in our own homes.

DiDi of Art It Kilkenny at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre was among Brian Redmond’s guests on Breakfast Buffet and she had some great ideas.

The business isn’t just for children though, adults too can also enjoy activities there.

But with the school holidays underway parents & guardians are searching for ways to keep them occupied.

