Direct Provision Centres to close by 2024

All direct provision centres will close in the next four years, abolishing a system set up in 1999.

In a white paper published today, the Department of Equality says the current system will come to an end in 2024.

From then, asylum-seekers will stay in a reception centre for a maximum of four months, before getting housed in the community.

Minister for Equality, Roderic O’Gorman, says direct-provision centres will shut on a phased basis between now and December 2024.

Kilkenny resident Stephaine McDermott is a lecturer in Carlow College and an activist with Le Chéile Diversity Not Division.

Speaking to KCLR News she welcomed the announcement, saying “It’s a good news day for human rights, social rights, it’s a good news day for organisations that have lobbied for some time now, years and years, and also, ultimately, it’s a good news day for people who have been left languishing in direct provision which are not fit for purpose”.

She adds “The White Paper offers a more humane approach to direct provision in the sense that people will be offered an opportunity to integrate into the community, they’ll be offered an opportunity to have a little bit of space to themselves, the present system, of course, has caused huge physical and mental health issues among residents of direct provision for some time now so we will watch carefully in terms of how it’s going to be resourced and how fast the roll-out will take”.