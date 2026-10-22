“Don’t leave anything on the pitch” — that’s the message from 1994 county title-winning Tullaroan forward Dick Walsh ahead of Sunday’s St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship Final.

Tullaroan face defending champions Ballyhale Shamrocks at UPMC Nowlan Park, with throw-in at 1.45pm. Full live commentary will be available on KCLR, thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Limited.

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Walsh knows what it means to win a senior county title with Tullaroan, and he believes the current squad must make the most of their opportunity, with a chance like this not always coming around twice for a small parish.

Speaking to KCLR, he urged the players to give everything they have in Sunday’s decider and avoid being left with any regrets.

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“Don’t leave anything on the pitch, don’t regret it, because you only get maybe one chance in a lifetime in a small parish like Tullaroan. You might only get this particular chance. Some people never get a chance.

“If they play their own game and play as they’ve been playing, it’ll take a fair team to beat them.”

Tullaroan are chasing their first Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship title since 1994, the year Walsh helped the club claim the county crown.

You can hear more from Dick Walsh on Friday evening between 7pm and 8pm as part of KCLR’s special County Final Preview Show, thanks to Seanie’s Guesthouse, Tullaroan.