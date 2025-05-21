All roads lead to Laois Hire O’Moore Park tonight as Kilkenny take on Dublin in the final of the O’Neills.com Leinster Under-20 Hurling Championship. Throw-in is set for 7:35pm, and if you can’t make the trip to Portlaoise, you can catch all the action live on KCLR.

It’s been a busy week for the Cats. After a five-week wait following the group stages, they returned to action last Wednesday with a hard-fought semi-final victory over Laois. Manager Mark Dowling said after that game that his side welcomes the quick turnaround ahead of tonight’s decider.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All these matches are tight and are tough, and like anyone who thinks different is, you know, is way off the mark. We’ll expect that to go to the wire next week – that’s what we plan for – and look, we’ll prepare as best we can and give it our best shot.”

Dowling has kept faith with the same starting 15 that delivered the win last time out. Tom McPhillips of Dicksboro continues as captain, while James Stephens are strongly represented with five starters, including goalkeeper Stephen Manogue and sharp forward Ed McDermott.

The management team of Mark Dowling, Robert Shortall, Cian Treacy, and Brian Lannon will be hoping for another complete performance tonight as they look to bring another provincial title back to Kilkenny.

The game is proudly sponsored by Gerry Comerford Drilling Ltd, Well Drilling Services, Piltown – gerrycomerforddrilling.ie.