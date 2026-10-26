Carlow’s Samhain Festival wraps up today.

There is a packed lineup of family events, including the immersive Dragon Experience at The Exchange on the Potato Market.

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Families can also explore the ‘Ghosts in the Gardens’ trails at Delta Sensory Gardens.

🐉 The Dragon Experience at The Exchange

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• The Event: The Exchange at the Potato Market has been transformed into a mythical arena. The show features a live theatrical performance with a large dragon, full dramatic lighting, sound, and special effects.

• Schedule & Photos: Shows are running today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11:00 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:00 PM, and 3:30 PM. Every performance is followed by a dedicated dragon-themed photo opportunity for the kids.

• Later this week: Once the dragons leave, the venue transitions into Free Halloween Games hosted by Active Carlow on Wednesday and Thursday (2:30 PM – 5:30 PM).

👻 ‘Ghosts in the Gardens’ at Delta Sensory Gardens

• The Experience: Designed specifically as a sensory-friendly, family-safe trail. The tranquil pathways have been decorated with spooky but non-frightening folklore scenes, including ghostly brides and grooms, skeleton cyclists, and eerie graveyards.

• Schedule: It runs daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on weekdays, and 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on weekends.