Drive from Carlow or Kilkenny along the M7? Watch your speed!

If you’re due to take the M7 motorway in the coming days gardai are reminding you to watch your speed.

A targeted speed enforcement campaign is in place where roadworks are happening on a stretch between Junctions 8 & 11 – its aimed at keeping both those involved with the works & motorists safe.

Yesterday, first day of the initiative, at least 100 drivers were caught breaking the new 60km per hour limit on the stretch which is between the Johnstown Interchange and the M9 for the South East region.

Two GoSafe vans will remain on the route &, with local garda roads policing units, will continue to operate until the works are complete.