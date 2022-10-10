Drop-in session on plans for Loughmacask in Kilkenny to take place later today

Draft plans for Kilkenny city’s newest neighbourhood can be discussed later today.

St Canice’s NeighbourHood Hall hosts an information session on Loughmacask from 5 to 7 this (Monday) evening.

Previous events have been a little fraught at times but the format of this one’s been tweaked slightly as

Director of Services Denis Malone explains; “We’ve organised a drop-in session, we’ll have maps and figures and the plan on public display there with team members from planning and roads on hand to answer questions from members of the public so you don’t have to pre register or anything just drop along and you’ll be able to meet some of the team”.

The expansion of the city into the area between the Dunningstown Road and the Breagagh Valley could see up to 900 houses and other facilities built.

Some concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact, in particular on residents of The Butts.

Denis adds “So all that is integrated, I suppose with just the open space and the connections through the new plan area back into the city is all-important, indeed how you’d connect from the southerly direction from Loughmacask back over to the Breagagh Valley, these are all aspects of the plan that are important”.

“You can go onto our consult.kilkenny.ie website and you can make your submission directly onto that, you can make a submission by email to ourplan.kilkenny.ie or you can make it in writing to the acting senior planner, planning department at Kilkenny County Council”.