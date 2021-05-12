Dunnes Stores seeks definition of groceries in High Court battle with Mr Price in Carlow Town

The definition of groceries has been sought by a major Irish supermarket chain in its battle with a Carlow Town outlet.

The Irish Independent is this morning reporting that Dunnes Stores has asked the High Court to rule on what groceries are in its row with Mr Price. (Read the article in full here).

The case opened yesterday and centres around what can and can’t be sold by the discount retailer which set up last October in the Barrow Valley Retail Park – Dunnes is the anchor tenant there and leases to other units are expected to not be in competition with it.

The case continues.