Community groups in Carlow/Kilkenny will benefit from funding of €195,000 for local biodiversity initiatives.

Speaking to KCLR news Fine Gael Deputy Catherine Callaghan said the Local Biodiversity Action Fund will enable both Carlow and Kilkenny County Councils to enhance their actions on biodiversity, through research and recording of our unique species.

“The Local Biodiversity Action Fund was established to help local authorities implement actions in support of biodiversity. This year, funding was granted to ten projects in Carlow and twelve in Kilkenny.

“262 projects nationwide were approved covering a range of biodiversity related activities, such as bird and bat conservation, wetland surveys and community biodiversity awareness and training. This is a significant number of projects and underscores our commitment to protecting our environment.