€270,000 allocated to improve community facilities and sports clubs in Carlow and Kilkenny

€270,000’s been allocated to improve community facilities and sports clubs locally.

It’s part of a 4.5 million euro spend under the Community Enhancement Programme to help groups to re-open post Covid-19.

Grants ranging from a few hundred euro up to €10,000 will assist in the re-opening of facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres.

The money may be used to carry out necessary renovations and repairs, to purchase equipment or provide safety upgrades.

Carlow County Council is to get €134,206 with €136,319 for Kilkenny County Council.