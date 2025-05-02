A €28 million roadworks scheme for local, regional and national roads has been approved by Kilkenny County Council.

Its allocation with some from Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport is to cover over 3,000km of public routes and includes additional monies for bridge works, community involvement initiatives, and climate adaptation measures.

Cllr. Deirdre Cullen is Chair of the local authority’s Strategic Policy Committee for Transport and Infrastructure and has told KCLR News; “I was delighted to propose that this programme be adopted and delivered by the roads department of the council for 2025, every year we strive of course to look for more funding for this, we have received an increase in our budget this year, albeit not as much as we would like, but over €28million is a huge, huge investment”.