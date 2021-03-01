€3.5 million to be available in Carlow and Kilkenny in housing adaptation grants for older people and those with a disability

Over €3.5 million’s to be made available locally as part of a €75 million national pot for housing adaptation grants.

80% of the monies will be provided by the Exchequer with the remaining 20% from local authorities.

Kilkenny will have €1,950,014 to work with while Carlow’s figure is €1,605,773.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.