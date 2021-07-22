€330,000 allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny to develop remote working hubs

More than €330,000 has been pledged to help develop remote working hubs in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Minister Heather Humphreys is in Carlow today where she has revealed details of the successful projects.

Carlow County Council‘s to get €103,000 to develop and upgrade six broadband connection point (BCP) locations to enhance the remote/hybrid working function of all.

€235,000 has been granted to three groupings for a range of projects.

Kilkenny County Council gets the lions share of €96,088 for the delivery of 24 remote working spaces across the BCP network at the community centres in Muckalee, Ballyouskil, Galmoy, Crosspatrick, Glenmore as well as Connolly’s of Dunbell.

Meeting room facilities, printing and audiovisual facilities will also be provided within each and the proposal includes delivery of the Kilkenny BCP Remote Work Project. Access controls will be provided and external and internal signage/branding will be developed alongside a standard marketing and promotion plan to be developed as a co-ordinated approach for BCPs in the County promoting each as part of the National Hub Network

€75,000 goes to the KOSL Hub to bring their existing facilities up to date to cater for the needs of the business and community in Kilkenny with remote working and collaboration supports being vital. This proposal comprises of video conferencing facilities, upgrade access control systems and the installation of privacy phone booths.

And the Abbey Business Centre‘s getting €64,350. Manager Tom Sloyan told KCLR News it’s really welcome news and great timing as they have plans to upgrade.

He says “We have probably room for about 25 people, we have about 14 offices so a couple of those are bigger rooms so we’re actually going to have a look at the whole building ourselves, we going to look at rebranding, give it a new look and maybe what we would hope with Covid-compliance that we would have at least 18 to 20 new spaces available for people, that may expand if Covid ever disappears”.