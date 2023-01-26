€460,000 worth of cannabis destined for Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford seized by Revenue

Cannabis worth over €460,000 destined for Kilkenny and the South East has been seized by Revenue officers.

22-and-a-half-kilos of the drug has been found in Dublin Airport as part of routine searches.

The drugs were discovered concealed in parcels described as ‘Car Parts and Healthcare Products’, which had arrived from Spain.

They were addressed to locations in Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

More via Revenue.ie